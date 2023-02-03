Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.