Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

