Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $152.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

