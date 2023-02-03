Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 836.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

CALM opened at $54.74 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

