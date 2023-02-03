Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

