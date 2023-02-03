Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 814,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

