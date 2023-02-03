Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 264.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 108,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $149.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $156.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

