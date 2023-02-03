Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $308.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

NYSE:INSP opened at $256.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

