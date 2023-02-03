Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,005 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

CMG opened at $1,689.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,502.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,535.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

