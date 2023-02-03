Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,716 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.