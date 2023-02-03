Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,745 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

