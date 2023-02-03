Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,987 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

