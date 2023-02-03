Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 283,638 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 283,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DHT by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 26.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $8.59 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.29 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHT had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

