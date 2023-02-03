Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,174 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BKU stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

