Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,297 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

