Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 629,258 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

