Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,851 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

