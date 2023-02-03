Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $5.25 Million Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 952,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 18.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 356,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 389,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.93 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.30.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The business had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

