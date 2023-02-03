Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Natera by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Natera by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 605,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,342,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 374,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 373,993 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

