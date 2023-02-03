Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

