Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 84.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 139.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,661,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

