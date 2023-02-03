Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $26.73 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Company Profile



Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

