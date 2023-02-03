Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 439,740 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

