Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $17,538,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 85.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 176,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 695,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

