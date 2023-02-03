Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $149.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

