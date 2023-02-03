Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 2.8 %
SBCF stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.
