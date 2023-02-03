Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

SBCF stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

