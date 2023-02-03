SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 278,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS opened at $64.17 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

