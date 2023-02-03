Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,286 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $177,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.98.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

