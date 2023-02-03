Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ST opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

