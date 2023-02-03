SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $38,309.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

