Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

