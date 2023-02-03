SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,243 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 121.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 555.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CBD stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile



Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

