SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,281 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.68 and a beta of 2.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.97 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

