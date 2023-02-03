SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sonos by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 311,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.