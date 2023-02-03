SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 54,545 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,450.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter L. Slavin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,450.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

