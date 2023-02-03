SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.12.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

