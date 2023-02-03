SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 437.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Assertio had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

