SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 47,465 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 549.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 173,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Stock Up 5.7 %

Vimeo stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.86. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

