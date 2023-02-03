SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $179.50 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $3.3121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

