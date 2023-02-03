SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $65.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

