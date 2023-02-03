SG Americas Securities LLC Has $188,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 8,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $105,349.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,455,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,660,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,315 shares of company stock worth $1,015,478. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

