SG Americas Securities LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BARK during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BARK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARK Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BARK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Equities analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Recommended Stories

