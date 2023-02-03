SG Americas Securities LLC Has $197,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,710.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.51 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

