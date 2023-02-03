SG Americas Securities LLC Has $197,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 959.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $124.48.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

