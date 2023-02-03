SG Americas Securities LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNOX. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $508.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.84. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.44.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,063.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

