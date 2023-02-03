SG Americas Securities LLC Has $205,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,524 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,504 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

