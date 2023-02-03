SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $191,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. Societe Generale decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.22) to GBX 500 ($6.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 570 ($7.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

