SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $192,000 in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 301,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 11.0 %

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

