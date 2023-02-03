SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter worth $5,605,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.