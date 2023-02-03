SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

